REFILE-Italian, Spanish bond yields hit new lows in wake of ECB QE
January 23, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Italian, Spanish bond yields hit new lows in wake of ECB QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline to read “lows”)

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italian, Spanish and Belgian 10-year bond yields fell to new record lows on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank launched its landmark bond-buying programme.

Spanish 10-year yields fell as low as 1.391 percent, while their Italian equivalents dropped to 1.548 percent. Belgian yields were down at 0.579 percent.

Bund futures rose 20 ticks to 157.94, with 10-year Bund yields near their record lows around 0.40 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

