Italian bond futures fall after anti-austerity party wins Greek vote

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italian debt futures fell and Greek bonds were expected to follow suit on Monday after Greece’s Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures after sweeping to victory in a snap election.

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras promised on Sunday that five years of austerity, “humiliation and suffering” imposed by international creditors were over after his party’s victory.

Italian bond futures were down 42 ticks at 138.55. Trading in Greek bonds opens around 0830 GMT.