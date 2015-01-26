Lower-rated bonds fall after anti-austerity party wins Greek vote

* Leftwing Syriza pledges to reverse austerity measures after win

* Greek bond yields tipped to rise

* German 10-year yields hit record low of 0.302 percent

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italian debt futures fell and Greek bond yields were expected to rise on Monday after Greece’s leftwing Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election and promised to roll back austerity measures.

Syriza won 149 seats in the 300-seat parliament, two short of an absolute majority, but the result marked a comprehensive rejection of years of austerity demanded by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in return for a 240 billion euro bailout.

This is likely to set it up on a collision course with the EU and the IMF, renewing concerns that Greece may eventually quit the 19-nation euro zone.

Italian bond futures, the benchmark for lower-rated euro zone bonds, fell by as much as 48 ticks to 138.49. Trading in Greek bonds opens around 0830 GMT.

Yields on German 10-year Bunds, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs and benefits from a safety bid at times of market uncertainty, hit a record low of 0.302 percent .

“With the victory of Syriza, risks have increased and that should be reflected in a rise in Greek yields though it’s difficult to say by how much,” said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC Securities.

“A big victory of Syrzia means that there will be difficult negotiations ... with the troika given some of the points of their election platform. There will be uncertainty so it’s not a time to buy Greek bonds.”

Lammens and other analysts said they expected selling pressure on other peripheral euro zone bonds to be shortlived as investors refocus on the European Central Bank’s decision last week to launch a more than one trillion euro quantitative easing programme.

The ECB’s bond purchases will only include junk-rated bonds if the issuer is in an international financial assistance programme, putting Greece at risk if a Syriza government goes ahead and tears up its agreement with its lenders.

The ECB also imposed a limit on purchases, which is 33 percent of a country’s bond issuance. The ECB already holds a large amount of Greek bonds, so it will not be able to buy new ones until June when some of them expire -- and even then only if Athens is in a new bailout programme. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)