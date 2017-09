ECB QE caps rise in Greek bond yields after Syriza election win

* Leftwing Syriza pledges to reverse austerity measures after win

* Other lower-rated euro zone bond yields head back to record lows (Updates with moves in Greek bonds, new analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Faith in the European Central Bank’s QE scheme tempered a sell-off in Greek bonds on Monday, with yields rising modestly after left-wing, anti-austerity Syriza swept to victory in an election.

Other lower-rated euro zone bond yields slipped back towards record lows, cushioned by the ECB’s decision last week to launch a roughly 1 trillion euro quantitative easing programme.

Syriza has said it will restructure Greece’s massive debts and leader Alexis Tsipras promised Greeks after Sunday’s poll that five years of “humiliation and suffering” imposed under its 240 million euro bailout were over.

His choice of the right-wing Independent Greeks, which also oppose the bailout terms, as a coalition partner, unsettled some investors, as it suggests a tough stance in talks with European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders.

Greek 10-year yields GR10-YT=TWEB rose 30 basis points to 9.07 percent, with shorter-dated yields spiking more than a percentage point to 11.53 percent. That kept the yield curve sharply inverted, a sign investors are worried they may not get all their money back.

“A Syriza victory was expected but an anti-austerity coalition partner was not,” RBS analysts said in a note.

“The Greek curve is quite inverted so already the market has got a lot (of risk) priced in,” said Michael Michaelides, an interest rate strategist at the bank.

ECB, IMF WARNINGS

Greece’s lenders were quick to warn Syriza against ditching its bailout commitments. IMF chief Christine Lagarde said Greece must respect euro zone rules while the ECB’s Benoit Coeure said it must pay its debts.

The ECB’s sovereign bond purchases will only include junk-rated debt if the issuer is in an international financial assistance programme, putting Greece at risk of exclusion if Syriza tears up the country’s agreement with its lenders.

The ECB’s cash helped support other indebted euro zone country’s bonds, with Portuguese 10-year yields falling 12 bps to a new all-time low of 2.112 percent and Spanish and Italian yields just off historic troughs.

German 10-year yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, hit record lows before rebounding.

The prospect of QE has given fresh legs to a 2-1/2-year bond rally that has dramatically shrunk euro zone borrowing costs.

“The positive implications of the ECB announcement on QE has provided a cushion and is likely to remain the dominant market force,” said Maria Paola Toschi, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Manageement.

“That said, the sooner the new Greek coalition government is established and negotiations with the Troika can begin, the better for Greece, Europe and the markets.” (Editing by Catherine Evans)