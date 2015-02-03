FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bond yields fall sharply after Athens softens debt writedown call
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Greek bond yields fall sharply after Athens softens debt writedown call

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Finance Minister proposes debt swap, growth-linked bonds
    * Three-year yields down over 3 percentage points
    * ECB, IMF may exit troika - Handelsblatt
    * German 10-year yields fall below Japan's for first time

    By John Geddie
    LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Greek bond yields fell sharply on
Tuesday as the new government in Athens appeared to soften its
stance on a debt writedown with proposals for a new debt swap.
    Meeting investors in London on Monday, Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis proposed ending a standoff with creditors by
swapping the debt for growth-linked bonds, and reassured private
investors that they would not face losses. 
    While Varoufakis later issued a statement saying that his
comments had been misinterpreted, he was widely reported in
Greek media to be backing down from the anti-austerity
government's plan to reduce their debt.
    Yields on 10-year bonds opened 151 bps lower at 9.88
percent, on track for their biggest fall since Greek debt was
restructured in 2012, while yields on other peripheral debt in
Portugal, Italy and Spain fell between 5-10 basis points.
    "The latest proposals for a debt restructuring in Greece
seem to have backed away from a hard haircut," RBC's head of
European rates Peter Schaffrik said.
    "The more concessionary tone... should support spread
products and generally speaking risky assets in the euro area."
    There were also signs on Tuesday of possible reciprocal
concessions from Greece's international lenders.
    Athens has said it and will not cooperate with inspectors
from the "troika" of lenders that governs Greece's bailout, and
instead wants to negotiate directly with European authorities
and the International Monetary Fund over a new accord.
    German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday that the
European Central Bank and the IMF may leave the "troika".
 
    Greece's short-dated yields, which have shot up the most
during the latest political upheaval, came crashing back down on
Tuesday. Three-year bond yields fell 320 bps to 16.64 percent,
while five-year yields were down 208 bps at 13.46 percent.
 
    German 10-year yields fell below Japan's for the first time
on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed, as the European Central Bank
stands ready to launch its new money-printing programme.
    The euro zone benchmark nudged up 2 bps to 0.33 percent
, but remained below Japan's which had risen 7
basis points to a six-week high of 0.36 percent 
during a tumultuous Asian trading session. 
    In a bid to fight off falling consumer prices and nurture
tepid growth, the ECB will start buying assets - including
government bonds in the 2- to 30-year maturity range - from
March.
    Taking advantage of the demand this scheme has created for
long-dated debt, Ireland is set to price a new 30-year bond on
Tuesday, following the lead of Portugal and Italy which have
already launched similar deals this year. 

 (editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.