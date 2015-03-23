FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro bond yields rise as Draghi strikes optimistic note on inflation
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Euro bond yields rise as Draghi strikes optimistic note on inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he expected inflation rates to rise gradually towards the end of the year.

German 10-year yields -- the bloc’s benchmark -- nudged up 4 basis points to 0.22 percent, while yields on Italian equivalents rose 11 bps to a day’s high of 1.31 percent .

Two traders said some investors believed any rise in inflation may prompt the ECB to end its bond-buying scheme early, even though Draghi said the ECB intended to to carry out purchases at least until end-September 2016. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.