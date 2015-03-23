Euro bond yields rise as Draghi strikes optimistic note on inflation

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he expected inflation rates to rise gradually towards the end of the year.

German 10-year yields -- the bloc’s benchmark -- nudged up 4 basis points to 0.22 percent, while yields on Italian equivalents rose 11 bps to a day’s high of 1.31 percent .

Two traders said some investors believed any rise in inflation may prompt the ECB to end its bond-buying scheme early, even though Draghi said the ECB intended to to carry out purchases at least until end-September 2016. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)