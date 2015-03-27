Portuguese yields fall on credit rating upgrade hopes

* Market optimistic Portugal will regain investment status

* Fitch to review Portugal credit rating after Europe close

* Smaller DBRS to review Italy’s rating (Updates prices, adds detail)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Portuguese bond yields fell on Friday on expectations that credit rating agency Fitch may lift the country back to investment grade after it successfully exited its international bailout last year.

Fitch will decide after the market closes whether to upgrade Portugal from its current rating of one notch into “junk” territory.

Portuguese bonds outperformed euro zone peers, with analysts saing investors were already positioning for a positive outcome given the country’s continuing economic recovery.

Ten-year yields were down 2 basis points at 1.78 percent, having hit a low of 1.75 bps earlier. Spanish and Italian equivalents were flat to a touch higher at 1.30 percent and 1.34 percent, respectively.

“We could see Portugal moved up to investment grade later today and that could produce a bit of forced buying from index trackers or some accounts may have to up their Portugal exposure. That could also help the peripheral in general,” said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

Standard & Poor’s upgraded its Portugal credit outlook to positive from stable last week, citing better growth prospects, but left its rating two notches below investment grade at the lowest level among the leading raters.

The rally in Italian and Spanish bonds paused, with traders and analysts saying investors were wary of adding to positions ahead of the end of the quarter and as uncertainty persists over whether Greece will deliver reform plans to its European creditors, as pledged, by Monday to unlock much needed cash.

“Once quarter-end gets out of the way, then peripherals will start to renew their tightening, assuming Greece gets a short term solution,” RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

Greek officials denied a report in Germany’s Bild newspaper that outspoken Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis planned to resign. Markets were little moved. [nID:L6N0WT1UI]

Guntermann said the prospect that up to 60 billion euros in coupon and bond redemptions -- similar to the ECB’s monthly asset purchase target -- due over the coming month could be reinvested in the market could give fresh impetus to the rally.

Italy’s ratings are also under scrutiny with smaller agency DBRS due to deliver its review later on Friday. The Toronto-based ratings agency said two weeks ago that the country’s political situation seemed to have stabilised and it was making progress with structural reforms.

Giacomo Barisone, the head of DBRS’s Italy desk, told Reuters that Italy’s ratings will be supported by the ECB’s government bond-buying programme. (Editing by Alison Williams)