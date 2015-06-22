Italian BTP futures rally after new Greek proposal

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian BTP futures rallied more than a point on Monday after European Union welcomed a new offer by Greece on a reforms package that signalled 11th-hour concessions to avert default.

It was not immediately clear how far the new proposal yielded to creditors’ demands for additional spending cuts and tax hikes.

Italian BTP futures rose 120 ticks to 130.98, having opened at 130.90. Bund futures were 41 ticks lower at 151.63, having opened at 151.75. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)