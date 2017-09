LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - German 10-year Bund yields fell and yields on Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bonds rose on Wednesday, after a Greek government official said creditors did not accept the latest reform proposals by Athens.

Bund yields fell 4 basis points to 0.83 percent, while Portuguese, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields rose 6-9 basis points. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)