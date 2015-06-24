Euro zone bond markets turn cautious on Greek deal prospects

(Updates prices, adds more on Greek talks)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese borrowing costs rose on Wednesday as doubts over a deal to save Greece from default and keep it in the euro zone re-emerged.

Yields on top-rated German Bunds fell as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets.

International creditors demanded sweeping changes to Greece’s proposed tax and reform plans, casting uncertainty on the talks aimed at unlocking aid to avert a looming default.

And in a swipe at the International Monetary Fund just hours before heading to Brussels to meet the heads of his country’s creditors, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attacked the position of “certain” creditors as strange since he said they rejected fiscal measures Athens put forward to plug a budget gap.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde was later quoted as saying in an interview with French magazine Challenges that Greece’s reform plan cannot be built only on tax hikes pledges.

A meeting of euro zone finance ministers at 1700 GMT had been expected to come close to ending the logjam in talks on a cash-for-reform deal. The assumption in the market had been that the latest reform proposals by Greece have been welcomed by European policymakers as a good basis for negotiations.

Greek economy minister George Stathakis said “two or three” items were yet to be settled.

“Most people were assuming ... they’d agree on something,” Merrion Stockbrokers chief economist, Alan McQuaid, said.

“I was quite relaxed thinking a deal might get done and now you get this bombshell... Is that the end of it? I don’t know.”

Objections to the deal from some in Tsipras’ leftist Syriza party also warranted caution, analysts said.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields rose by up to 2 basis points. The first two traded at 2.13 percent, while the latter traded at 2.78 percent. Trading was volatile with peripheral yields trading about 10 basis points higher earlier in the session.

German 10-year Bund yields fell 3 basis points to 0.84 percent, having traded between 0.81 percent and 0.89 percent earlier. They were still up about 8 basis points since last week as hopes for a deal rose following Greece’s latest proposal to creditors.

“It’s clear that it’s not yet a done deal,” KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.

Greece is fast running out of money. It is due to pay 1.6 billion euros in a loan tranche to the IMF at the end of the month and officials said Athens would be unable to pay without financial aid.

The mood remained largely optimistic. At the Euromoney Global Borrowers and Investors Forum in London on Tuesday, about 70 financial market professionals attending a panel discussion were asked to raise their hand if they thought the market was too complacent on Greece. Only one hand was up.

“We still think peripheral government (bonds) offer opportunities, especilly Italy and Spain as we get further reforms and resolutions with other issues happening in the euro zone,” David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, said at the conference on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Andrew Heavens)