Peripheral bond yields dip as Greek deal still seen in reach

(Updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Italian, Portuguese and Spanish bond yields fell on Thursday as the bloc’s finance ministers deliberated over rival proposals from Greece and its creditors for a reforms-for-cash deal.

While no accord was reached, investors remained cautiously optimistic and ministers agreed to reconvene on Saturday to try and unlock the cash that Athens needs to make a hefty repayment to the IMF early next week.

Greece’s international creditors put a final proposal to euro zone finance ministers, while defiant Greek ministers said they would stick to their own proposals.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday told a closed-door meeting that there must be a deal before financial markets reopen on Monday, two participants at the meeting said.

Greece risks defaulting on Tuesday’s deadline to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund, potentially triggering its exit from the euro zone.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields fell 9 basis points to 2.70 percent while Italian and Spanish yields were 4 bps lower at 2.10 percent and 2.08 percent, respectively.

Their yield premiums over benchmark German yields tightened, having widened earlier by as much as 6 basis points after the talks stalled.

“The market is 100 percent being driven by headlines on Greece. The latest move seem to be pointing towards a higher chance of an agreement towards the weekend. There’s an urgent need for a deal as Greece is approaching a kind of hard deadline,” said DZ Bank strategist Felix Herrmann.

Greek yields were 5 basis points higher at 11.02 percent , reflecting some caution in the market about the prospect of an imminent deal.

“We’re reacting to ticking bombs here. There’s a headline saying the institutions say the Greek document can be a basis for a deal and we’re reacting to that. But there’s still no deal,” one trader said.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 2 bps higher at 0.87 percent. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra/Ruth Pitchford)