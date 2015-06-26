German yields see-saw as investors await final-hour Greek talks

(Updates prices, adds quote)

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - German bond yields hit a two-week high on Friday, reversing an earlier fall, as investors evened up their portfolios, reluctant to stake bets on whether last-ditch talks over the weekend could avert a Greek default.

European policymakers have previously taken decisive action at the last minute, notably when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi promised in 2012 to do “whatever it takes” to preserve the euro.

With so much at stake, some investors are therefore wary of betting against a deal, even though talks failed again on Thursday and Greece’s leftist Syriza-led government and its international creditors still looked far apart.

Without a deal at the weekend to unlock frozen aid, Greece, which has received two bailouts worth 240 billion euros since 2010, is set to default on a crucial repayment to the International Monetary Fund next Tuesday.

That could trigger a bank run and capital controls, possibly setting Athens on a path out of the euro zone and undermining the founding principle that membership of the bloc is irrevocable.

“It’s completely up in the air and not the type of bet that you would want to take,” said Credit Agricole strategist David Keeble. Investors were trying to be evenly spread across low and high-risk bonds to cover a range of outcomes, he said.

“It’s just a case of taking risk off and you are going to get some wild and outsized movements.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he was “quite optimistic but not over-optimistic” of a deal, as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused international creditors of “blackmail”.

Reversing an earlier decline, 10-year Bund yields , which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 6 basis point to a two-week high of 0.92 percent in late European trading.

Elsewhere, the picture was mixed. Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds in Italy, Spain and Portugal - the three countries seen most vulnerable to spillovers from the Greek crisis - edged up. Their Greek equivalents nudged down.

In recent weeks, peripheral markets have seen some of the worst episodes of contagion since the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012. However, 10-year yields of around 2.1 percent in Spain and Italy are well below peaks of above 7 percent three years ago, with some still hopeful a Greek deal is in sight.

“The market still thinks either the EU or Greece are going to pull a rabbit out of the hat at the last minute,” said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets. “Don’t underestimate the Europeans. Europe has always surprised, and the market thinks it’s going to do it again.”

The ECB's 1 trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme has played a significant role in capping euro zone yields.