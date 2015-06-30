FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bund futures rise at open on mounting Grexit fears
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Bund futures rise at open on mounting Grexit fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose at the open on Tuesday as investors sought shelter in top-rated assets due to fears that Greece’s plans for a referendum on EU-prescribed reforms might pave its way out of the euro.

Tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back their left-wing government’s rejection of a tough international bailout.

With Greece hours away from defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro loan from the International Monetary Fund, European commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made a last-minute offer to Athens in a bid to reach a bailout agreement, European Union and Greek government sources said.

There was little sign that Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would drop his repeated rejections of the bailout offer, however.

Bund futures opened 63 ticks higher at 152.40, then retreated to 152.11. Trading was expected to be volatile.

Ten-year Bund yields fell 3 basis points to 0.76 percent.

“Anxiety look set to rise further,” said Christoph Rieger, rate strategist at Commerzbank, adding, however, that “hopes about a pro-EU vote in the referendum and trust in the backstops keep risk aversion in check.”

Italian BTP futures were down 15 ticks at 129.25. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)

