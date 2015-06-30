Italian, Spanish yields fall on hopes of last-ditch Greek deal

(Updates prices, adds latest on Greek developments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fell on Tuesday as Greece and its international creditors made last-ditch efforts to salvage an aid deal and avert the country’s exit from the euro.

Trade in the bond market was choppy, with Greece facing a default on a 1.6 billion euro debt instalment due to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, and with its bailout due to expire at midnight.

Euro zone finance ministers will discuss a request from Athens to consider a new two-year aid proposal in a telephone conference call at 1700 GMT, the group’s chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

This followed a last-minute offer by the head of the European Commission to try to persuade Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept an aid-for-reform deal before Greeks vote in a referendum on Sunday. Athens says the vote is on whether to accept the stringent creditor terms, but its EU allies say it amounts to a choice on whether Greece stays in the euro.

The market also took heart after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told lawmakers that Greece would not have to leave the euro zone if Greeks voted against the bailout package.

Yields on bonds issued by Italy, Spain and Portugal, the countries most vulnerable to contagion from Greece’s debt crisis, were 6 to 9 basis points down at 2.31 percent , 2.28 percent and 2.99 percent , respectively. They had risen by as much as 7 bps earlier.

“What’s encouraging the market is there’s still dialogue. It seems as though the hope is still there will be some sort of agareement even beyond the referendum,” said Credit Agricole strategist Orlando Green.

“We’re not necessarily going to get a resolution today ...but still the two sides have not completely switched off their phones.”

Market focus was also on how popular opinion takes shape before Sunday’s vote on the EU-prescribed reforms.

Tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back their left-wing government’s rejection of a tough international bailout as they were faced with queues at cash machines, with banks closed for the whole week.

Trading in Greek sovereign bonds as well as those issued by its four major banks was suspended on Tuesday at the request of Greek market regulator the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.

BUYING OPPORTUNITIES

Before the latest reports of last-minute talks, fears that Greece might exit the euro after Sunday hoisted Italy’s 10-year borrowing costs to their highest in eight months at an auction.

Italy sold 6.785 billion euros of five- and 10-year conventional bonds as well as seven-year floating rate bonds, just below the maximum of a planned 5-7 billion euro range.

Demand for the 10-year bond was slightly softer than at an end-May sale, while that for the five-year paper was higher.

Franklin Templeton said the recent sell-off in peripheral euro zone bonds represented a buying opportunity in Italian and Spanish debt.

Peripheral yields rose 20-30 bps on Monday in reaction to Greece calling the referendum, which investors see as a de facto vote on euro membership.

All remain well below the highs of more than 7 percent seen at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012, but they are now double the low levels hit just after the launch of the ECB’s trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme earlier this year.

“The situation remains binary, with Greece either remaining part of, or chaotically exiting, the euro zone. Therefore, volatility will no doubt last for a while in financial markets,” said Giordano Lombardo, group CIO at Pioneer Investments.

“However, we believe that there is no reason to panic ... European institutions, the ECB first and foremost, will smooth as much as possible excessive volatility.”

German 10-year Bund yields were 2 basis points lower at 0.77 percent, off a day’s low of 0.743 percent touched earlier as investors sought shelter in top-rated assets.

Lawyers specialising in derivatives say a failure to pay the IMF is unlikely to trigger the payment of Greek CDS insurance contracts. A special provision introduced soon after Greece’s 2012 restructuring says any obligation undertaken by Athens before Feb. 1, 2012 would not trigger CDS payments.

The tranche due on Tuesday is from Greece’s first bailout in 2010. Ratings agencies have said a failure to pay IMF loans is unlikely to lead to default ratings, but may lead to further downgrades. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)