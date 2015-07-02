UPDATE 4-Euro zone yields rise as investors lighten positions before Greek vote

(Updates throughout)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Government bond yields rose across the euro zone on Thursday as investors cut their holdings of both top-rated Bunds and riskier peripheral debt before a Greek referendum on EU-prescribed reforms which could go either way.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged voters to reject a bailout deal in Sunday’s referendum. But if they do, that means the country might have to leave the euro zone, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said.

The only full poll to be released since the referendum was announced at the weekend showed the “No” vote ahead but with support slipping sharply and the “Yes” camp rising after the announcement that banks would be shut.

“There’s a very big weekend coming up and it’s a really mixed picture today in the market which to me is reflective of very poor liquidity and very light trading,” said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

German 10-year Bund yields <DE10YT=TWEB, which set the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were up 4 basis points at 0.85 percent, having traded in a wide 0.84-0.90 percent range throughout the day.

Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year yields were up 5-10 basis points at 2.32 percent, 2.33 percent and 3.03 percent, respectively.

Peripheral yields remain below the highs they reached in 2012 during the euro zone debt crisis, when they climbed to more than 7 percent. But they are still nearly double the lows hit just after the European Central Bank began its trillion-euro bond-buying programme.

At Spain’s auction, 10-year borrowing costs rose to their highest in 10 months. Demand fell below that shown at a May sale. Italy also saw borrowing costs rise at an auction on Tuesday. But contagion from Greece remains modest, with the ECB’s asset purchases cushioning more vulnerable markets.

Spain sold 4.2 billion euros of four bonds, near the top of its sales target. Dealers expected the bonds to be comfortably absorbed in the secondary market.

BUYING OPPORTUNITY

Some investors see the sell-off in peripheral euro zone bonds as a buying opportunity. Pictet Asset Management said on Thursday its fixed-income portfolio has increased its exposure to the bonds and was now overweight euro bonds.

“The sell-off suffered by Spanish and Italian government bonds in the wake of the Greek debt crisis has pushed yield spreads on such securities to attractive levels,” said Pictet chief strategist Luca Paolini.

France also successfully sold nearly 8 billion euros of bonds maturing in May 2025, April 2035 and April 2041. Yields on the 10-year paper nudged up from the June auction.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls data had no lasting impact on markets. The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers added 223,000 workers last month, less than the 230,000 increase projected by economists polled by Reuters. It downgraded its readings of April and May job increases, resulting in 60,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported.

U.S. T-note yields fell after the data. (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)