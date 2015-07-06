FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian bond futures slide after Greek referendum 'No'
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Italian bond futures slide after Greek referendum 'No'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Italian bond futures fell on Monday as investors scrambled into safe-haven assets after an overwhelming Greek vote against EU-prescribed austerity measures that could set them on a path out of the euro.

The latest reports from Greece said around 61 percent of those voting in the referendum had backed the government and rejected the bailout conditions.

Italian bond futures, the benchmark for bonds issued by the economies of the euro zone most vulnerable to contagion from Greece, slid more 100 ticks to 129.54.

German Bund futures, the euro zone’s most liquid asset, were 81 ticks higher at 152.61. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Nigel Stephenson)

