German yields fall as ECB ups haircuts on Greek bank funding
July 7, 2015

German yields fall as ECB ups haircuts on Greek bank funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - German bond yields fell in early trading on Tuesday as investors reacted to the European Central Bank’s decision to raise the haircut on the collateral Greek banks’ use for emergency funding, raising fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

German 10-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - dropped 3 basis points to 0.74 percent, while Bund futures opened some 33 ticks higher at 152.5.

Low-rated bond in yields in the bloc’s southern periphery of Portugal, Spain and Italy were up around 1 bps in early trades, pulling away from German equivalents which investors tend to flock to in times of crisis.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet euro zone leaders in Brussels on Tuesday where he needs to present a new reform plan to try and restart rescue talks. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Anirban Nag)

