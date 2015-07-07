Euro zone yields drop in relaxed market ahead of crucial Greece summit

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell broadly on Tuesday as investors appeared calm ahead of a meeting later in the day at which Greece and its euro zone partners will try to agree last-ditch terms for an aid package to keep Athens in the currency club.

An initial strong reaction to news that the European Central Bank had raised the valuation discount on the collateral Greek banks’ use to access emergency funding quickly abated, another sign that contagion from the Greek saga has been contained.

The decision ensures Greek banks will stay closed for the time being, as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras prepares to present a new reform plan to other euro zone leaders in Brussels on Tuesday after Greeks rejected the conditions of a previous bailout offer in a weekend referendum.

“At this stage, it is difficult to say whether this soft reaction is because the market is not too concerned about Grexit now or whether the headlines over the course of the day has led the market to believe that a deal will be forthcoming eventually,” said RBC strategist Peter Schaffrik.

The leaders of Germany and France, the currency area’s two main powers, said after conferring on Monday that the door was still open to a deal to save Greece from plunging into economic turmoil and ditching the euro.

Euro area finance ministers are scheduled to discuss the new proposals at a meeting starting at 1300 (1100 GMT) while the bloc’s 19 leaders will meet at an emergency summit beginning at 1600 GMT, ensuring a day littered with headlines.

German 10-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - were 4 bps lower at 0.73 percent.

Spanish and Italian equivalents were both 3 bps lower at 2.33 percent, while Portugal’s were also 3 bps lower at 3.14 percent.

The gap between top-rated German bonds and Italian equivalents, a measure of risk aversion in financial markets, has only widened by around 10 bps this week. This is much smaller than other moves seen this year, let alone at the height of Europe’s debt crisis in 2011-2012.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the only yields seen up on the day were Greece‘s, rising 15 bps to 18.26 percent.

“Hopes that a compromise can still be reached are containing the spread widening while GGBs (Greek government bond prices) at new lows underscore that the market is treating Greece as an isolated case,” said Commerzbank in a note to clients. (editing by John Stonestreet)