Italian bond futures rise as Greek talks progress eyed
#Market News
July 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Italian bond futures rise as Greek talks progress eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Italian bond futures headed higher on Thursday as investors bet Greece and its international creditors will ultimately agree a bailout deal, after Athens raced to submit its latest reform proposals before a five-day deadline.

The Greek government formally submitted on Wednesday a request to the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund to lend it an unspecified amount “to meet Greece’s debt obligations and to ensure stability of the financial system”. It promised to begin implementing tax and pension measures.

Italian bond futures, the benchmark for peripheral euro zone bonds, rose as much as 52 ticks to 131.80 while top-rated German Bund futures were 14 ticks lower at 153.08. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Larry King)

