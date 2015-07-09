Italy, Spain, Portugal yields fall as markets bet on Greek progress

(Updates prices, adds detail)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fell on Thursday as investors bet Greece and its international creditors will ultimately agree a bailout deal by a weekend deadline.

Greece, which formally applied on Wednesday for a three-year loan from European Stability Mechanism bailout fund, has until midnight to present convincing, detailed reform proposals to its euro zone partners.

Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said he saw a better than 50 percent chance of a deal being reached by Sunday’s deadline following a “distinct cahnge of mood” in recent days.

Trading remained cautious, however.

In surprisingly strong comments, Mario Draghi, the head of the European Central Bank which has kept Greek banks afloat with emergency liquidity, was quoted as saying it would be difficult to end the Greek crisis and save the country from bankruptcy.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields were 6-13 basis points (bps) down at 2.18 percent, 2.17 percent and 2.91 percent, respectively.

“I cannot exclude that there will be a last-minute deal, but at the end of the day it’s diffcult to trade fully on that,” KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.

“A lot of people are waiting for the facts and if there’s eventually a Grexit and the first move will be a widening in the peripherals, then people will be looking to buy Spain and Italy again. A lot of people are still hungry for yield and looking to these countries, including Portugal.”

Contagion to peripheral debt has been modest, even as more major banks now see a Greek exit from the monetary union as more liekly than not. Spanish, Italian and Portuguese yield premiums over German benchmarks are still way below peaks hit at the height of the debt crisis in 2011/2012.

Investor confidence in the ECB’s firewalls, including its trillion-euro asset purchases, which started in March, and the expectation it would take more action if needed, is cushioning those weaker economies.

Some investors see a potential sell-off in those markets in the event of a Grexit as a buying opportunity.

Neil Murray, head of pan-European fixed income at Aberdeen Asset Management, said peripheral euro zone yield spreads over German benchmarks could widen 50-100 bps in the event of a Grexit “on a very bad day”.

That risk of potentially heightened volatility prompted Aberdeen to cut exposure to Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Irish bonds across its government bond funds to underweight or nothing about six weeks ago. It simultaneously scaled up exposure to top-rated German Bunds, whose yields Murray said could fall 30-40 bps with a flight to quality spurred by ECB bond purchases.

“The ECB is still doing quantitative easing ... We wouldn’t see (Grexit) as the end of the European project and ... we would see a blowout in spreads, all else being equal, as a potential to buy,” he said. Aberdeen has a crisis group including its CEO, CIO and heads of asset classes which is planning a call on Sunday to discuss the outcome of the Greek deal, he said.

Yields on 10-year German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 1 basis point up at 0.69 percent as investors unwound some of the safety bids spurred by the rout in Chinese stocks and global commodities markets. Chinese stocks rebounded sharply after Beijing banned shareholders with large stakes in listed firms from selling. (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)