Portugal yields rise as govt talks collapse, bond sale nears

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Portuguese yields rose on Wednesday, defying a broad bond market rally as talks to form a new government broke down and Lisbon prepared to sell debt at auction.

Caretaker prime minister Pedro Passos Coelho, whose centre-right grouping won the Oct. 4 election but lost its parliamentary majority, failed to obtain backing from Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa on forming a new government on Tuesday.

This leaves open the possibility for a leftist coalition which has shaken investor confidence and seen the country’s 10-year borrowing costs rise and stock markets plummet.

Portuguese 10-year yields rose 3 basis point to 2.45 percent , while other euro zone equivalents fell 2-3 bps after weak Chinese data saw investors take refuge in safe haven bonds. The gap between Portuguese and benchmark German yields was at the widest seen in over two weeks.

The uncertain political backdrop does not bode well for Lisbon’s sale of around one billion euros of bonds maturing in 2025 and 2037 on Wednesday, although strategists remain confident that hefty bond redemptions due this week should backstop demand.

“This auction should be supported by the 5.4 billion euros of Portuguese government bond redemptions this week despite the political environment that could see the outgoing government lose power,” said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.

The Socialists have also begun exploratory talks about forming a government with the radical Left Bloc and Communist parties, even though most Portuguese do not believe a leftist government is possible.

The next, formal steps to form a government now depend on President Anibal Cavaco Silva, who must decide which leader to name as prime minister after consultations with the heads of all political parties.

While the reaction in bond markets, where yields are underpinned by expectations for more European Central Bank easing, has been fairly modest, stock markets have taken a hit.

Portugal’s blue-chip PSI 20 has shed over 5 percent so far this week, while some bank stocks are down as much as 16 percent.

Yields on all other euro zone bonds fell on Wednesday after consumer inflation in China eased more than expected and heightened concerns about deflationary pressures in the world’s second-largest economy.

The slowdown in China is starting to erode confidence in other world economies, and in the United States Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo on Tuesday said the Fed should not hike interest rates this year.

German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were down 3 bps at 0.57 percent, as the country geared up to sell 3 billion euros of debt maturing in 2020 on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)