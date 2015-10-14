UPDATE 2-Markets take Portugal's political uncertainty in their stride

(Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Investors bought Portugal’s bonds and stocks on Wednesday, shrugging off uncertainty sparked by political parties’ failure to form a government 10 days after a national election.

Talks between the centre-right grouping that won the Oct. 4 vote but lost its overall majority and the main opposition Socialist Party broke down late on Tuesday.

Lisbon’s financial markets have taken a knock, with government bond yields rising 13 basis points to a three-week high since the election and stocks losing nearly 4 percent in the last week on the rising political risk.

Moves have been restrained, however, with bond yields underpinned by the European Central Bank’s asset-purchase programme. Investors also see little chance that Portugal, which exited an international bailout programme last year, will renege on pledges to its lenders.

Market reactions to elections in the past month, including a regional vote in the Spanish region of Catalonia and a parliamentary poll in Greece, have been far more muted than before the ECB unveiled its trillion-euro stimulus scheme.

Lisbon’s was the only European bourse to rise on Wednesday, clawing back ground after two days of losses on the prospect that Portugal’s divided leftist parties might overcome policy differences to form a government. It remains up for the year.

At a debt auction, Portugal sold 950 million euros of 10-year bonds and 350 million of 22-year paper, with demand comfortably outstripping the amount on offer.

The 10-year bonds yielded 2.3975 percent, up from 2.04 percent at the last sale in February, while the 2037 bond was sold at a yield of 3.2336 percent, down from 3.534 percent when it was last sold in July.

“The yields are at the same levels we see in the secondary market, without any reflection of concern or signs of stress in the market about Portugal, taking into account the political uncertainty,” said Ricardo Marques, debt trader at Informacao de Mercados Financeiros.

Most Portuguese do not believe three left-wing parties could form the country’s next government, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday.

There remains a sense of relative calm because all the parties have dropped their opposition to European rules on reducing budget deficits.

The Socialists requested the bailout that was agreed in 2011.

“The landscape is still uncertain but Portugal is not at the point of becoming the new Greece,” said one financial analyst in Lisbon who wished to remain anonymous.

“Markets have perceived the risk Portugal could become less focused on austerity. But risks of a radical change in the budget are quite low because there is a widespread consensus that we need to continue on the same path of reducing deficit.”

Portugal’s caretaker prime minister Pedro Passos Coelho said he expects the president to give the go-ahead to his centre-right coalition to form a new government.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields rose 3 bps to 2.45 percent in the secondary market, slightly underperforming other euro zone equivalents in a move strategists said had as much to do with the auction as political worries.

Ten-year yields remain well below 2015 highs of 3.5 percent.

Concerns about global disinflationary pressures, heightened by easing Chinese consumer price growth data on Tuesday, is more of a driver for bond markets as speculation rises that the European Central Bank will need to supercharge its asset-purchase programme.

“The relative low volatility you are seeing in peripheral bonds despite the rise of political uncertainty, whether it’s in Portugal or other countries is a function of the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme,” Grant Peterkin, manager of absolute return bond fund at Lombard Odier. (Additional reporting by Patricia Rua, Marius Zaharia and Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans)