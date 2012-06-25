EURO GOVT-Frustrated EU summit hopes weigh on Spanish debt

* Germany resists pressure for euro rescue fund flexibility

* Lofty market hopes for EU summit fade

* Spanish bonds under pressure after four days of gains

* German Bund rebounds after three weeks of losses

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Spanish government bonds came under pressure on Monday while Bund futures rallied, with traders saying Germany had poured cold water on market hopes for an EU summit breakthrough this week which could steady the euro zone.

The summit is meant to sketch out a roadmap towards economic union in the currency bloc and to show regional leaders are united and determined to do whatever it takes to restore confidence in the battered single currency.

But the outcome of a meeting held between France, Italy, Spain and Germany on Friday did not bode well for the summit later this week, traders said.

“We have seen some rather stern rhetoric come out of Germany and Friday’s mini-summit... saw absolutely no progress on any of the fronts the market would have hoped to see some developments in,” Richard McGuire, strategist at Rabobank said.

“We head into summits full of expectations, which is negative for core paper and supportive for peripehrals, but so far the summits have tended to disappoint.”

Ten-year Spanish government bonds fell pushing yields 19 basis points higher to 6.53 percent, while the cost of insuring five-year Spanish debt also rose.

Spanish bonds rallied for four straight days last week, partly on hopes that Italy’s push to let the bloc’s bailout fund buy troubled states’ sovereign bonds in the secondary market would gain traction.

Spain’s banking problems and deteriorating finances has put it at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis and has prompted the country to formally request European aid for its banks on Monday, without specifying the exact amount.

Analysts say Spain could still be the source of another flare-up in the crisis with many expecting it will eventually be forced to seek a sovereign rescue.

BUNDS REBOUND

German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Friday with leaders of France, Italy and Spain on a 130 billion euro ($156 billion) package to revive growth but resisted pressure for common euro zone bonds or a more flexible use of Europe’s rescue funds.

Such aims were always a long shot given German opposition, but lofty pre-summit hopes have become a recurrent trend during the crisis, now in its third year.

“I think the market is coming in Monday morning, thinking ‘a lot of (what) was priced in last week, it looks like Merkel has pretty much said no to all of them’,” a trader said.

Merkel will meet French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday as they try to square their differing positions on the crisis ahead of the European summit..

Frustrated expectations underpinned appetite for safe-haven bonds, taking the German Bund future up more than 100 ticks to a session high of 141.97. The rally came after three straight weeks of losses.

“I don’t think there can be more (developments) to offer peripheral support in the very near term. The week ahead will probably be marked by more consolidation which could offer benchmark papers some room to rally slightly and spreads to rewiden,” said Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

Ten-year German government bond yields fell 8 bps to 1.50 percent and Jacq said they could reach 1.40 percent by the end of the week.

Italian bonds were also down on the day ahead of a bout of supply later this week, with 10-year yields rising 10 bps to 5.91 percent. Italian CDS prices firmed 15 bps to 517 bps, according to Markit data.

Italy’s auction on Thursday will provide a key test of market sentiment. The Treasury may have to pay more to get the bonds away amid concerns about contagion from Spain even though domestic investors are likely to support the sale.