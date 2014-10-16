FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yields on low-rated euro zone bonds jump more than 20 bps
October 16, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Yields on low-rated euro zone bonds jump more than 20 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Yields on the euro zone’s lowest rated bonds rose by 20 basis points or more on Thursday as global growth fears gripped financial markets, leading to concerns that the European Central Bank’s monetary policy is not loose enough.

Greek 10-year bond yields jumped to their highest level since January at 8.75 percent. Investors there had additional concerns related to the prospect of early elections next year and uncertainty over Athens’ plans to exit an international bailout programme.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose 26 basis points to 2.37 percent, while equivalent Italian yields were 28 bps up at 2.68 percent. Irish yields were 20 bps higher at 1.90 percent, while Portuguese yields rose 27 bps to 3.57 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

