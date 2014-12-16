German 10-year bond yields dip below 0.6 percent on Russian worries

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German 10-year bond yields fell below 0.60 percent for the first time on Tuesday, as a collapse in Russian financial markets sent investors to seek refuge in safe haven assets.

“It is a result of all this turmoil in Russia, with the rouble getting hammered again,” said one euro zone government bond trader.

Yields on German bonds - the top-rated debt in the euro zone - fell to a new record low of 0.599 percent, down around 3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)