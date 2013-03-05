FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Italian yields fall, helped by ECB backstop
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Italian yields fall, helped by ECB backstop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian 10-year yields fell on Tuesday as some yield-hungry investors bought the cheapened debt with the European Central Bank’s backstop offsetting concerns about potential fresh elections in the country.

Italian 10-year yields were last 12 basis points down on the day at 4.75 percent, within the range that has prevailed since Italy’s elections last weeek resulted in a hung parliament, raising the risk of a prolonged political impasse or fresh polls.

The German Bund future fell 40 ticks on the day to 145.11 as Italian bonds recovered some ground.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.