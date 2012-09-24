EURO CREDIT: Softer start with Greece and German IFO in focus

LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - European credit markets are starting the week on the back foot in line with a softer session overnight in Asian risk markets and in the wake of a rather uninspiring session for both European and US markets on Friday.

That came despite media reports circulating on Friday suggesting that Spain was working towards agreeing a bailout plan this week.

DAX futures flag losses of up to 0.5% ahead of the cash open whilst Dec Bunds have already touched fresh high for the move in opening trade. In credit, the iTraxx Main Series 18 is quoted 2.875bp wider at 129.25 with the Crossover S18 9bp wider at 527.5bp. The Senior Financials index is 4.25bp wider at 186.5bp, all according to Tradeweb at 06:45 GMT.

New information over the weekend has brought little to cheer about. The discord between Chancellor Merkel and President Hollande on the issue of banking oversight was on display at their get-together on Saturday. Hollande called for rapid introduction of a banking union but Merkel was far more cautious.

Greece remains a source of angst where we are still waiting for confirmation that the coalition have succeeded in agreeing the required EUR11.5bn of cuts after weeks of haggling. Weekend reports in Der Spiegel suggest that the total shortfall is EUR20bn, although this has been shot down by the fin min, according to Dow Jones.

Elsewhere, the French fin min has called for Greece to be given more time to hit deficit targets, but no more money, which looks like nothing new. Either way, markets remain sceptical that Greece can dig itself out of a hole, and we will remain on the lookout for any more colour on last week’s story in the FT that additional OSI was being discussed.

Also to note in Greece is that the coalition faces its first general strike this week which will highlight the degree of austerity fatigue.

More encouraging news comes on the ESM where reports, also in Der Spiegel, suggest that plans are afoot to boost the total firepower of the rescue fund to EUR2tn.

However, despite the plan being viewed favourably by Germany, it is understood to have already run into resistance from Finland. Elsewhere, ECB’s Coeure opined over the weekend that Europe had tuned a corner and that it was not obvious that a rate cut was necessary.

Looking ahead to today, the main data highlight in Europe will be the German IFO institute’s take on the German economy. The expectations component of the survey is expected at 95.0 in September from 94.2, with the business climate and current conditions components expected at 102.4 and 110.9 respectively, versus 102.3 and 111.2 in August.

Aside from IFO, we have the final reading of Dutch Q2 GDP at 0730GMT, which is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2%, followed by the Italian Trade Balance 30 minutes later.

It is a quiet start to the data week in the US, with just the August National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business index for September, neither of which will be particularly earth-shattering.

On the supply front, the Belgian Tresor will auction taps of five, seven, nine and 10yr OLOs at 1000GMT. As is always the case for Belgian auctions, there should be no dramas here. A more interesting test will come on Tuesday, when the Italian Tesoro auctions zero coupon 2 year CTZs ahead of key BTP auctions on Thursday, the maturity of which will be announced on Monday. PIPELINE / RUMOURS:

The United Kingdom DMO has mandated Morgan Stanley, RBS, Societe Generale CIB and UBS to lead-manage its forthcoming syndicated index-linked Gilt due 22 March 2052. The deal is earmarked for this week, likely Tuesday.

Belfius Bank has mandated Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis, Nomura, Rabobank, Unicredit and Belfius Bank to arrange a series of European investor meetings, commencing Wednesday, September 26, following the publication of the 2012 semi-annual results. A possible covered bond may follow.

Plaza Centers N.V., a leading developer of shopping and entertainment centres in Central and Eastern Europe which is rated B (stable) by S&P, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch as sole bookrunner to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings to take place between 23rd September - 3rd October in Israel, London, Switzerland and Asia, bankers told IFR on Thursday. An inaugural USD Reg S only transaction may follow subject to market conditions, bankers added.

The Co-Operative Bank PLC (A3/nr/BBB+) has mandated J.P. Morgan Cazenove to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe commencing on 25th September. A transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

Workspace Group PLC, a provider of tailored business premises to London’s new and growing companies, has today launched 6% Sterling denominated retail targeted (2k+100 denoms) due 25 October 2019. Subscriptions are open from 19 September to 2 October, unless closed early. Investec and Numis Securities are leads.

Dong Energy A/S, rated Baa1/A-, has mandated Handelsbanken, Nordea and SEB to arrange investor meetings ahead of a possible transaction denominated in SEK.

Britain’s BAE Systems and Europe’s EADS have told the Pentagon they will create a ring-fenced U.S. defence firm with a board of U.S. nationals to win approval for their proposed GBP28bn, the Sunday Times newspaper said.

Standard Chartered Bank signed a final agreement with New York’s banking regulator to pay USD340 million to settle allegations that it hid transactions with Iran from regulators.

Luxury brands banking on a China rebound to boost sales may be in for an unpleasant surprise: weak demand in the world’s second largest luxury market may last longer than the economic slowdown as Beijing cracks down on conspicuous consumption.

British oil giant BP, which wants to buy a stake in Russian state-controlled rival Rosneft, plans to appoint a prominent Russian to its board of directors as part of a new commercial alliance with the Kremlin, the Sunday Times newspaper said.

Swiss private bank Julius Baer plans to cut between 660 and 880 jobs at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s overseas wealth management business as the integration of the newly acquired unit gets under way, a Swiss newspaper said on Sunday.

Britain said on Monday it would allocate GBP1bn towards a new state-backed business bank designed to expand lending to smaller firms currently starved of loans from Britain’s main lenders.

General Electric plans to make acquisitions in Germany to raise its market share in CAT scan and MRI technology, the company’s new chief of GE Healthcare in Germany told a magazine.

Vivendi’s Universal Music Group clinched EU regulatory approval on Friday to buy EMI’s recorded music unit for USD1.9bn after agreeing to sell record labels that bring in nearly a third of the British company’s revenues.

Britain’s takeover regulator has given global miner Xstrata an extra week to decide whether to accept the USD36bn revised offer from Glencore, in the latest twist in the long-running saga.

Moody’s Investors Service has today downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) of Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d. (“HEP”). The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

Fitch affirmed AEGON N.V.’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ and senior unsecured debt at ‘A-'. Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of AEGON’s primary North American life insurance subsidiaries (AEGON Americas) at ‘AA-'. The Outlooks on AEGON’s Long-term IDR and the IFS ratings of its primary North American life insurance subsidiaries have been revised to Negative from Stable.

Fitch affirmed SABMiller plc’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB+’ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the ‘BBB+’ senior unsecured rating of the notes issued by SABMiller Holdings Inc.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company N.V.’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB+’ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’. The Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable.

Fitch placed Kommunalkredit Austria’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A’, Short-term IDR of ‘F1’, Support Rating of ‘1’ and Support Rating Floor of ‘A’ on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency has affirmed KA’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘b+'.

Fitch affirmed Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG’s (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung AG’s (GL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at ‘A’ and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘A-'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed GA’s EUR250m subordinated debt at ‘BBB’.

Fitch said on Friday it does not plan to review its sovereign ratings for Italy in the short term after the government cut its GDP forecasts and hiked its budget deficit and debt estimates.

Fitch downgraded Banco Popular Espanol SA’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-', Short-term IDR to ‘B’ from ‘F3’, Viability Rating (VR) to ‘bb+’ from ‘bbb-', Support Rating to ‘3’ from ‘2’ and Support Rating Floor (SRF) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-'. The Outlook on Popular’s Long-term IDR is Stable and driven by its SRF. At the same time, Fitch has taken rating actions on Popular’s 100%-owned Portuguese bank subsidiary, Banco Popular Portugal (BPP).

S&P assigned its ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Norway-based Gjensidige Bank ASA and its core entity Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS. The outlook is stable.

S&P revised its outlook on Australian brewer Foster's Group Ltd. to positive from stable, and affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Foster's. KEY EVENTS /AUCTIONS: N/A OECD conference in Rome, various speakers. N/A France BTF Treasury bill auction. N/A UK DMO 0.25% 2052 index-linked Gilt syndication. 06:00 Germany E3 bln 1-year Bubill auction. 09:30 Belgium 3.5/3.0/4.25/4.25% 2017/19/21/22 OLO auctions. 16:30 IMF MD Lagarde speech in Washington, DC. 19:00 BoC Gov Carney speech on Asia-Canada in Ottawa. ECONOMIC CALENDAR: See TGM2417 on Reuters, Bloomberg page TG2417, or here on IFR Markets.com EVENTS: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 BERLIN - Angela Merkel and Mario Draghi speak at the Day of German Industries organised by the BDI industry lobby, at the Berlin Congress Centre. They will also hold private discussions on the state of the euro zone. MADRID - Spain to sell 3- and 6-month treasury bills. Results after 0840. ROME - Italian zero coupon and inflation-linked bond auction. Subscriptions close at 0900. ROME - Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco speaks at conference on banking, 0700. AMSTERDAM - Netherlands sells up to 2.5 billion euros of 20-year bonds. BUDAPEST - Central Bank of Hungary Holds Rate Setting Meeting. ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank Releases Minutes of September 18th, Monetary Policy Committee Meeting at which it cut rates sharply. PFAFFIKON, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan Gives Speech on "Today's Challenges From The SNB's Perspective." RABAT - Moroccan central bank holds quarterly monetary policy board meeting to decide on policy moves amid slackening growth, chronic shortage in liquidity and declining foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Andrew Perrin, Editing by Helene Durand)