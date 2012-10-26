EURO CREDIT-Wider start after poor earnings, S&P French actions

LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - European credit markets are opening up on the back foot on Friday, following disappointing Q3 earnings from Apple and Amazon after the market close in New York, which weighed on Asian bourses overnight. As of 0645GMT according to Tradeweb, the iTraxx Main is 3bp wider at 130bp, the Crossover index is 12bp wider at 537bp and the Senior Financials index is 6bp wider at 175bp.

Regarding the Main and Crossover indices, the opening levels have broken through the 50% retracement resistance levels of the September 26 to October 18 rally, while the Senior Financials index is hovering just below that resistance. Whether these resistance breaks on the IG and HY indices will now morph into a more concrete trend reversal could depend on how markets take to the other main news on Thursday evening

S&P cut three French institutions - including BNP Paribas - and lowered its outlook on 13 others, including Credit Agricole and Societe Generale. S&P noted that increased economic risks to French banks leaves them more exposed to the potential of a protracted recession in the eurozone. S&P also cut its French GDP forecast to close to zero in 2013-14 and revised its economic risk score on the sovereign from 2 to 3.

So for a change the focus will not be on Greece and Spain this morning. That said, there have been plenty of overnight headlines from the Hellenic peninsular to ponder over.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Greece needs an extra EUR30bn through to the end of 2016 to close the financing gap. Meanwhile, the debate over the austerity cuts is increasing in intensity, with the Greek Democratic Left party saying that it will still vote against the labour reforms that are key to the package. Meanwhile, the Greek FinMin said that the Democratic Left is now the only obstacle to a deal.

On the positive side, the FT Deutschland is reporting that a 2yr Greek extension - as was mooted in the draft MoU earlier this week - will create an additional EUR16-18bn in financing needs for 2013-14, but that Greece can meet those needs itself.

Looking ahead to today, after a week of distinctly average Q3 earnings across the pond and not a lot from the Fed on Wednesday, the big data pointer of the week comes in the form of US Q3 GDP.

Advanced Q3 GDP in the US is expected to show real output growth up 1.9% in Q3, which would certainly beat Q2’s 1.3% gain, but still be below trend. Modest improvements are expected in contributions from personal consumption expenditures and investment, with a relatively slim contribution from inventories, leaving real final sales up 2.1%. Government purchases could be a swing factor, but despite steep declines from Q3 2011 to Q1 2012 and a small dip in Q2, not much of a rebound is expected as the fiscal cliff approaches. Finally, the trade balance in real terms does not appear to have shifted dramatically.

Despite the tepid top line performance, the economy appears to be holding up reasonably well as Q3 draws to a close, given the strong headwinds it faces from European recession and domestic policy uncertainty.

Before we get to GDP, there is a test - if not a particularly strenuous one - of investor appetite for second tier peripheral paper when the Italian Tesoro taps the zero coupon September 2014 CTZ to the tune of up to EUR3bn, while tapping 9 and 14yr BTP linkers to the tune of up to EUR1bn at the same time.

Expect no dramas here, with the CTZ - as all CTZs do - trading very cheap versus the 2yr sector of the BTP curve, and the linker auction only being of small size. The fact that yields on the CTZ have backed up by around 20bp this week should also ensure smooth digestion when the results of the auctions are released around 15 minutes after the bidding deadline expires at 0900GMT.

On the data side of things, aside from GDP, in the US a fairly light data week comes to an end with final Michigan sentiment for October, which is expected at 83.3 from 83.1 previously, which would be a five-year high.

In Europe, proceedings have already kicked off on the open with the German Gfk index for November, which came in better than expected at 6.3 versus 5.9, the highest print since October 2007. German Import Prices fell 0.7% m/m versus expectations of 0.4% rise, while the y/y number also came in lower than consensus at 1.8% versus 2.9%. French Consumer Confidence came in at 86 versus consensus of 84.

Spanish unemployment follows at 0700GMT, and is expected to rise to 25.1% from 24.63%. The data week in Europe is rounded off by Italian Business Confidence at 0800GMT.

PRICED DEALS: Issuer Amount Coupon Maturity Spread Books NIP IBB EUR100M 0.050 30-Apr-13 Vasteras SEK200M 3mS+41.9 01-Nov-17 3mS+41.9 Berlin EUR50M 1.625 26-Jun-19

NEW MANDATES

Rio Tinto Finance PLC, rated A3/A-/A- (all stable) has mandated Barclays and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of European debt investor meetings commencing 29th October 2012. A debt capital markets transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

Full details of all the day's pricings on Reuters page TGM17522, Bloomberg TG17522, or here. on IFR Markets.com.

For the pipeline of upcoming deals see Reuters TGM17546, Bloomberg TG17546, or here. on IFR Markets.com.

CORPORATE NEWS FROM REUTERS:

Banco Popular could provide more details on plans to raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) via a share sale to bolster its capital when the Spanish bank reports nine-month results on Friday.

Telecom gear maker Ericsson reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter core profit on Friday and said it would cut costs to protect its business during the global slowdown. Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company’s loss-making joint ventures, but including restructuring charges, were 3.7 billion Swedish crowns versus a mean forecast of 3.4 billion in a Reuters poll.

Advertising agency Publicis saw its organic growth slow markedly in the third quarter after Europe’s economic woes spread to once-immune northern countries like Germany and Britain in September. Quarterly sales reached 1.63 billion euros, the group said on Friday. Organic growth of 2% came in below Publicis’ earlier forecast of 4.1% and analyst estimates of 2.9-4.5%.

Areva, the world’s biggest maker of nuclear plants, posted an 8.5 percent rise in nine-month like-for-like sales on Thursday, supported by growth in its nuclear energy businesses and the effects of a restructuring. Nine-month revenues reached 6.54 billion euros and for the third quarter alone revenues rose 12.4% to 2.21 billion euros on a like-for-like basis.

Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil reported third-quarter operating earnings below expectations on Friday and cut its 2013 production guidance due to a major asset divestment. Statoil’s quarterly adjusted operating profit fell 7% to 40 billion Norwegian crowns, trailing expectations for 42.08 billion crowns.

Ford Motor Co unleashed a second volley of European job cuts and plant closures on Thursday in a bid to halt regional losses that the automaker now expects to surpass USD3 billion over two years. Ford told British unions Thursday it would scrap its Southampton van factory and an associated stamping facility in Dagenham in mid-2013, slashing 1,400 jobs and ending vehicle manufacturing by Ford in Britain. The move comes a day after Ford announced it would close a major car plant in Genk, Belgium, in late 2014. In all, Ford cut 6,200 jobs and reduced European production capacity by 18% to save USD450 million to USD500 million a year.

British lawmakers have criticised a deal the tax man made with Starbucks that allowed the coffee chain to almost eliminate its UK tax bill by deducting royalties the group paid itself for the use of its own brand.

Credit Suisse Group AG is trying to convert one of its trading venues into an exchange, which if successful, would create the only U.S. stock exchange owned outright by a major bank, the Wall Street Journal reported

RATINGS:

S&P cut the credit ratings of several French banks including BNP Paribas on Thursday, warning they were becoming more exposed to a potentially protracted recession in the euro zone. Citing economic risks, including an overheated property market in France, S&P cut its counterparty credit ratings on BNP and two smaller, unlisted banks; it also cut the outlook on 10 banks including Societe Generale and Credit Agricole. BNP’s rating was cut to A+, from AA-.

S&P also cut counterparty ratings on Solfea, a subsidiary of utility GDF Suez to A-, from A, and on Cofidis, a consumer-credit arm of cooperative bank Credit Mutuel, to BBB+ from A-. The outlook for these three lenders is negative. S&P also said it had a negative outlook on banks including SocGen, Credit Agricole, Natixis parent BPCE, Credit Mutuel, Banque Postale and RCI Banque, owned by Renault. The ratings on SocGen and Credit Agricole were kept at A.

Moody’s cut mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France’s long-term debt rating to Baa2, from Baa1, and put it on review for further downgrade.

Moody’s affirmed the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (“CFR”) of Faurecia S.A and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The outlook for Russia’s banking system remains negative, said Moody’s in a new Banking System Outlook published on Thursday.

Moody’s assigned A3 insurance financial strength ratings (IFSRs) to Atradius’ main operating companies (Atradius Credit Insurance NV, Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Inc., Atradius Re Ltd and Credito y Caución Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A.) and assigned negative outlooks to those ratings.

Moody’s assigned a provisional rating of (P)Ba2 with a loss given default (LGD) assessment of LGD4 to the proposed senior unsecured bond issuance of Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d. (HEP). The amount is subject to the prevailing market conditions during the placement. The outlook on the assigned rating is negative.

S&P revised its outlook on Prudential PLC (Prudential Group) and its rated operating subsidiaries to negative from stable. At the same time, S&P affirmed its AA long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Prudential Group and its rated U.K. operating subsidiaries.

S&P affirmed its BBB+ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the core operating entities of Spain-based Mapfre insurance group: Mapfre Global Risks, Compania Internacional de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A., and Mapfre Re Compania de Reaseguros S.A.

S&P revised its outlook on the Swiss canton of St. Gallen to stable from positive. At the same time, the AA+ long-term and A-1+ short-term issuer credit ratings were affirmed.

Fitch assigned Coface Holding S.A.S.’s EUR250m commercial paper (CP) a final Short-Term rating of F1.

KEY EVENTS /AUCTIONS:

0800 MILAN - ‘International Banking Conference’ on “The effect of tighter regulatory requirements on bank profitability and risk-taking incentives”; European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet and Intesa Sanpaolo Management Board Chairman Andrea Beltratti attend plenary session.

BUCHAREST - Central Bank of Romania Publishes Monthly Bulletin Final Version.

11:00 Italy sells EUR2-3bn 2yr CTZ 0% 30/09/14, EUR500m-1bn total 9/14yr BTPEi’s 2.1% 15/09/21 and 3.1% 15/09/26 (Reporting by Adam Parry; editing by Andrew Perrin)