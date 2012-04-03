EURO CREDIT-Solid start ahead of UK tap, FOMC minutes

LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - European credit markets are opening up in cautious tightening mode after yet another decent Chinese data pointer, where Non Manufacturing came in at 58.0 in March versus 48.4 in February. As of 0645 GMT according to Tradeweb, the iTraxx Main index was 1bp tighter at 123bp, the Crossover index was 6bp tighter at 606bp and the Senior Financials index was 6bp tighter at 216bp.

This is no normal Easter week. Normally at this time of year the market is in wind down mode after a hectic first few months of the year, with many market participants and investors taking advantage of the long weekend to go on more extended breaks. That tends to see relatively thin and directionless markets.

This week, however, is a different kettle of fish. Monday gave us an indication of the health of the manufacturing sector globally and the divide between Euro and Non-euro denominated countries was plain for all to see. In Europe - with the notable exception of the Emerald Isle - it is clear that manufacturing risks remain to the downside as the major countries continue to see sub-50 PMI readings.

In contrast both Chinese and UK PMI manufacturing surprised to the upside. As did the ISM equivalent in the US, which came in at 53.4 versus expectations of 53.0. The really interesting part of the ISM breakdown was, however, the manufacturing employment index, which rose to 56.1 from 53.2. That augurs well for a strong Non-Farm Payroll number on Good Friday.

But before the big one on Friday, the market has several hurdles to overcome over the next few days. Firstly we have the ECB and MPC’s latest pronouncements on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. On the supply front there are auctions in Germany and Spain on Wednesday followed by France on Thursday. And there is still a considerable amount of data to digest on both sides of the Atlantic in the run up to Non-Farms.

This , however, could be the calm before the storm. The main event today from an economic standpoint will be the minutes of the March 13 FOMC meeting.

The FOMC statement last month had a slightly more upbeat feel about it, and it will be interesting to see if any other members of the FOMC share Bernanke’s pessimism on the employment situation expressed last week. It is unlikely though that we will see any mention of QE3 in the minutes.

It is more likely that the minutes will reveal yet more discussions on further policy accommodation, such as another Operation Twist after the latest operation finishes in June, or the potential for some sterilized QE.

On the supply front, the only real highlight of the day will be the DMO’s first auction of fiscal Q1 in the form of a GBP3.25bn tap of the UKT4% March 2022, although there may be some setting up for tomorrow’s key Spanish taps.

As ever, the auction will benefit from the backstop bid of the APF. In terms of outright value, the recent Gilt rally has seen the yield on the bond fall back to 2.25% having peaked at 2.45% a couple of weeks ago. There is, however, still room for a move tighter given that the yield dipped below 2% at the end of February and prior to that made a new record low of 1.92% on January 18. In addition, the last couple of days has seen the spread to Germany widen out to 42bp, close to its cheapest level of the year.

In terms of relative value, the 422 trades at around fair value on the Gilt curve on an outright yield and asset-swap basis, while the 10yr sector on the whole is a tad rich on the 5-10-30’s fly. The bidding deadline for the auction is at 0930GMT, with results around 10 minutes later.

It is a relatively thin session for data as well. In the US the main event is February Factory Orders, which are expected to come in at +1.5% after a fall of 1% in January. There is also Total Vehicle Sales numbers after Europe has headed for the hills - expected at 15.0m from 15.1m in February.

In Europe, the only salient pointer is area wide PPI for February, which is expected at 0.5% m/m versus 0.7% in January. The y/y number is expected at 3.4% from 3.7%. In the UK we get PMI Construction data for March, which is expected at 53.5 from 54.3 at 0830 GMT.

PRIMARY MARKETS: PRICED DEALS: Issuer Amount Coupon Maturity Spread TEVA CHF450M 1.5% 25-Oct-18 MS+80 ASB NZ covered CHF200M 1.375% 02-Nov-18 MS+65 BC Neuchateloise CHF100M 1.25% 26-Apr-21 MS+18 SBAB SEK1BN 3mS+78 11-Apr-14 3mS+78 Rabobank NOK500M 3.5% 18-Apr-17 HSBC NZD50M 0.5% 27-Apr-27 HSBC IDR100BN 0.5% 27-Apr-17 NEW MANDATES: SSA

Caisse d‘Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (CADES), rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has mandated BoA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Citigroup to lead-manage its forthcoming USD 5yr RegS/144a benchmark issue. Marketing was underway last night at initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 95bp area, with pricing expected on today, Tuesday 3 April.

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will auction 3-month bills today with a volume of up to EUR2bn envisaged. The bidding period is from 0800 until 1200 noon Frankfurt time on Tuesday 03 April with the value date on Thursday 05 April.

KBN and NIB have mandated Kangaroo deals in Australia overnight, 5s for KBN, 10s for NIB.

The UK DMO said it would tap its GBP9.348bn 3.75% 22JUL52 conventional Gilt in a syndicated deal in the second half of April, with a syndicated linker to follow in May. COVERED:

AXA Bank Europe SCF has mandated Barclays, BNPP, CA-CIB, HSBC, Natixis and SG CIB as joint-lead managers for a new 5-year Euro denominated Obligations Foncieres transaction backed by prime Belgian mortgage collateral. The deal is expected to be rated AAA by Fitch and Aaa by Moody’s and will be launched today. Leads were taking IOIs with initial price thoughts at the mid swaps plus 75bp area. FIG:

In liability management, Credit Logement has launched a capped tender offer targeting a series of undated deeply subordinated non-cumulative notes with a view to creating additional Core Equity Tier One. The notes, which step-up in 2014, will be bought back at 70% of par. The issue was sized at EUR475m and the tender is capped at EUR150m. The tender expires on April 13. BNP Paribas is dealer manager.

Commercial Bank of Qatar (A1/A-) has opened books on a 5yr USD500m no-grow at MS+250bp area. Via BNPP, HSBC and MS, the deal should price later today. CORPORATES:

Energias de Portugal (EDP) is understood to be planning a EUR200m+ 3yr bond targeted at domestic retail investors. Banco Espirito Santo, Banco Popular, Barclays, BPI and Millennium BCP are leads and the deal pays 6% annual interest, similar in structure to the EUR200m 6.0% December 2014 notes that EDP sold to domestic retail investors in denominations of EUR1k at the tail end of 2011, as the electricity generation and distribution company continues to seek opportunities to diversify its funding sources. That issue was oversubscribed by 138%, sources suggest.

The most notable name still in the pipeline is Belgian retailer Delhaize, which last month launched a tender invitation offering a cash buy-back of up to EUR300m of its EUR500m 5.625% 2014 issue at a spread of mid-swaps plus 75bp. The group said in a statement that it also intended to issue new fixed-rate notes, denominated in a currency to be determined, subject to market conditions.

Other deals still in the pipe include Slovenia and Croatia in euros, Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, Wesfarmers, Polish energy company Energa, and Goodman. Full details of all the day's pricings on Reuters page TGM17522, Bloomberg TG17522, or here on IFR Markets.com. For the pipeline of upcoming deals see Reuters TGM17546, Bloomberg TG17546, or here on IFR Markets.com. EARLY NEWS:

Illumina Inc said on Monday that its board unanimously rejected Roche Holding’s increased offer to buy the genetic sequencing company for USD51 per share, or about USD6.7bn, saying it dramatically undervalued the company.

Fidelity Investments and ABB Inc violated federal law by causing ABB employees and retirees to pay excessive fees in their 401(k) plan, a U.S. judge has ruled.

UBS AG named several executives to senior positions in the United States and Europe, in the latest move by the Swiss bank to rebuild its business after a massive trading scandal and departures by scores of bankers in recent years.

London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet is set to pass a crucial test of his leadership on Tuesday when shareholders back the takeover of clearing house LCH.Clearnet, his first major deal. LSE and LCH.Clearnet shareholders are expected to ratify Rolet’s plan to take up to 60 percent of the clearing operator with an offer of EUR20/share, which values LCH.Clearnet at EUR813m.

Coty Inc disclosed on Monday that it had offered USD10bn for Avon Products Inc but the larger company, which is grappling with sliding sales and a bribery probe, rejected the bid as too low and “opportunistic”. RATINGS:

S&P affirmed DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale covered bonds; put Friends Life Group and rated subs on watch neg; affirmed French Region of Limousin ‘AA’ rating; affirmed French Urban Community of Dunkirk; said may cut Banca Popolare di Milano ‘BBB-/A-3’ ratings.

Fitch said it may cut CaixaBank, may raise Banca Civica ratings; rated Grupo Cooperativo Iberico ‘A-'/Negative, affirms Caja Rural del Sur.

Moody's cut Nobina AB to Caa1 and leaves rtgs on review for downgrade. KEY EVENTS: 1445 IMF's Lagarde speaks in Washington at Newspaper Association of America's mediaXchange 2012 conference. 1800 FOMC Meeting Minutes from March 13. 1830 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks in Washington 2005 Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams participates in FOMC meeting simulation with an economic briefing for "student-FOMC members." AUCTIONS: 09:30 UK taps 10yr 4% 07/03/22 by GBP3.25bn UK sells 1yr Bills Belgium sells 3m/6m TBills US sells USD31bn 4wk, USD26bn 1yr TBills South Africa sells ZAR700m each R204/R209/R213 Hungary sells HUF50bn 3m Bills 1030GMT ECONOMIC CALENDAR: See TGM2417 on Reuters, Bloomberg page TG2417, or here on IFR Markets.com (Reporting by Adam Parry and Jon Penner)