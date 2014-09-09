FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

German Bund futures fall on Fed study

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Tuesday after a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve said the market may be underestimating the pace of future interest rate hikes in the United States.

Bund futures were 46 ticks lower at 148.64, with 10-year German cash yields up 4 basis points at 0.98 percent.

Traders said upcoming debt auctions in Austria, the Netherlands and Germany were adding to the selling pressure on European top-rated debt. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
