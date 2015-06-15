FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINRA to hold meetings on bond market liquidity -FT
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

FINRA to hold meetings on bond market liquidity -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog, plans to hold meetings in coming days to discuss liquidity issues in the bond market, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The financial industry has raised concerns that tougher regulations intended to prevent another global credit crunch have made traders more reluctant to buy and sell large blocks of bonds, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

FINRA is expected to hold two meetings - one on June 18 that focuses on the drop in bond market liquidity, and another on July 1 with banks and fund managers on possible solutions, FT said.

One of the industry’s proposals is to allow banks and fund managers to delay reporting on trades of corporate bonds on FINRA’s Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine, Trace, the paper said.

FINRA declined to comment about timing or subjects of these meetings.

“In order to fulfill our mission of investor protection and market integrity, FINRA believes that it is important to have candid, informative discussions about current issues relating to the fixed income market. This meeting is merely part of our continuous efforts to communicate with other regulators and market participants regarding current and emerging issues,” FINRA spokesman George Smaragdis said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

