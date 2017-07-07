LONDON, July 7 A significant rise in government
bond yields over the past week could have quite a bit further to
run as markets start to price in a normalisation of ultra-easy
monetary policy, the CIO for global fixed income at AXA
Investment Managers said on Friday.
Because quantitative easing was used as a substitute for
negative interest rates, unwinding QE will be a key part of the
normalisation of rates policy, Chris Iggo said in a note.
"The significant increase in government bond yields over the
last week suggests that markets are starting to price this in,"
he said. "My guess is that it will have quite a bit further to
go.
Government bond yields around the world have risen sharply
over the past week as a string of hawkish comments from central
bankers spark a reassessment of the rates outlook. German
10-year government bond yields, for instance, are hovering near
18-month highs at around 0.58 percent.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, , editing by Nigel Stephenson)