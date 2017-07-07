(Adds more details, context)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 7 Shifting market perceptions about
central bank policy suggest world bond markets are at a tipping
point and the rise in yields over the past week could have
further to go, investment managers said on Friday.
Comments from central banks in the euro zone, Britain and
Canada since early last week have led to a view that an era of
ultra-loose policy is drawing to a close.
That in turn has sparked heavy selling in government bond
markets, where yields have long been pinned down by record-low
interest rates and monetary stimulus.
Because quantitative easing (QE) was used as a substitute
for negative interest rates, unwinding QE will be a key part of
the normalisation of rates policy, Chris Iggo, CIO for global
fixed income at AXA Investment Managers, said in a note.
"The significant increase in government bond yields over the
last week suggests that markets are starting to price this in,"
he said. "My guess is that it will have quite a bit further to
go.
In the space of just over a week, benchmark German 10-year
Bund yields have doubled -- vaulting above 0.50 percent to 18
month highs.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are up 23 basis points from the
start of last week, while Japanese bond yields shot
up to five-month highs earlier on Friday -- prompting the Bank
of Japan to promise unlimited bond purchases to keep a lid on
bond yields.
"There's no doubt that there has been a significant
repricing in the last week and a half across global bond
markets," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said in his daily
note on Friday.
In the euro zone, comments from European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi last week fuelled talk that the ECB was likely to
start scaling back its bond-buying stimulus in coming months.
ECB officials, unnerved by the bond market reaction, have
since tried to soothe markets, stressing they would be cautious
about any change in policy, but yields have remained elevated.
The shake-out in bond markets follows a period when
investors were too complacent, said Mark Dowding, co-head of
investment grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.
He said that U.S. jobs data suggested the selloff could be
contained given signs that wage growth is modest, but added that
bond markets remained vulnerable to further selling.
"A lot of markets are at important technical levels, so
losses could beget further selling and if that were to occur you
could see more volatility across world markets," Dowding said.
"There is a sense that we are at a cuspy point in bond
markets."
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Nigel Stephenson)