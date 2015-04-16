FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek yields surge on report Greece asked IMF for loan repayment delay
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Greek yields surge on report Greece asked IMF for loan repayment delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Greek two-year yields surged on Thursday to their highest since the bonds were issued last year after the Financial Times reported that the International Monetary Fund had rebuffed a request from the country to delay loan repayments.

Two-year bond yields rose more than 240 bps to 26.26 percent , their highest since they were sold in July 2014. Ten-year yields were up 81 bps at 12.77 percent, while five-year yields were up 133 bps at 18.41 percent .

Athens is dangerously close to running out of cash, with its reserves expected to dip into negative territory after April 20, a source familiar with the matter has previously said. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

