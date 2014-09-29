FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek yields hit two-month high, early bailout exit plan cited
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Greek yields hit two-month high, early bailout exit plan cited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Greek government bond yields rose to their highest level in almost two months on Monday as Athens’ plans for an early exit from the country’s bailout programme raised concerns about its future financing and debt relief.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras last week publicly acknowledged that Greece hoped to wean itself off the 240-billion euro international aid package a year before its scheduled end in early 2016.

The plan is a gamble for Greece as it makes a tentative return to bond markets after its 2012 debt default.

“The worry is that if they argue that they don’t need further help, then the market will anticipate that there is going to be more bond supply,” a trader said.

Greek 10-year bond yields rose 37 basis points, their biggest one-day jump since mid-May, to 6.526 percent . (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.