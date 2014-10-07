FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek yields hit one-week high, Athens denies abrupt end to IMF/EU visit
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Greek yields hit one-week high, Athens denies abrupt end to IMF/EU visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Greek 10-year government bond yields rose to a one-week high on Tuesday after a newspaper report, denied by Athens, that the country’s EU/IMF lenders had interrupted their bailout review over a disagreement with Greek officials.

Greek newspaper To Vima earlier reported that the EU/IMF troika was leaving a day ahead of schedule, having failed to agree on any outstanding issues, and before a vote of confidence expected on Friday. Government officials and a source close to the talks denied the reports, saying the inspectors were expected to leave this week for an annual conference of the IMF and World Bank in Washington.

Greek 10-year bond yields rose 32 basis points to 6.80 percent, the highest in a week. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
