LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Greek bond yields were on track for their biggest percentage rise since May 2012 on Wednesday, as investors became unnerved by the prospect of snap elections and the plans for the country to quit its bailout early.

Ten-year yields rose 55 basis points to a day’s high of 7.60 percent - a change of around 8.5 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie)