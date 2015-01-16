Greek bond yields rise after two banks apply for emergency cash

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Greek government bond yields rose on Friday after two of the country’s lenders have asked to tap the central bank’s Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) facility.

Increased deposit outflows since Greece called snap elections, coupled with government T-bill issues have squeezed liquidity levels at local banks.

Greek 10-year yields rose 40 basis points to 9.51 percent, while three-year yields rose 137 bps to 11.71 percent.

“It seems to have a lot to do with this story that a number of systemic Greek banks are applying for funding support,” one chief government bond trader in London said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Geddie)