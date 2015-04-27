FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bond yields fall after negotiating team reshuffle
April 27, 2015

Greek bond yields fall after negotiating team reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Greek two-year government bond yields dropped over 1 percentage point on Monday after the country reshuffled its team handling talks with European and IMF lenders.

The reshuffle suggested finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, a brash and outspoken economist who was isolated at a Eurogroup meeting in Riga last week, will take a less prominent role in talks.

Greek two-year yields fell over 100 basis points to the day’s low of 24.87 percent, reversing an earlier rise.

“The Eurogroup meeting in Riga showed Varoufakis was more or less isolated and it seems that Tsipras has understood that,” said Felix Herrmann, a market strategist at DZ Bank. “The market is a bit relieved ... (that) his influence has decreased.” (Reporting by John Geddie and Marius Zaharia)

