Greek 2-year yield indicated at 48 pct, up 13 percentage points
July 6, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Greek 2-year yield indicated at 48 pct, up 13 percentage points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Dealers indicated a 13 percentage point surge in Greece’s 2-year government bond yield on Monday, although bonds haven’t traded since the Greek markets regulator requested their suspension last week following the country’s default on an IMF loan.

The two-year yield was indicated at 48 percent, the highest since the bond was issued in July 2014, after Greeks rejected EU-prescribed austerity measures in a referendum on Sunday.

Ten-year yields were indicated 2.50 percentage points higher at 17.37 percent. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Jamie McGeever)

