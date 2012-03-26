FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 6 years ago

Pimco's Gross sees Fed hints QE3 in April-Twitter

Richard Leong

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Bill Gross, who runs the world’s biggest bond fund at Pimco, said the U.S. Federal Reserve might hint at its April policy meeting that it would embark on a third round of bond purchases in a bid to boost sluggish U.S. economic growth.

Gross issued his view on Fed policy on a social media platform on Sunday.

He “tweeted” a similar statement back on March 12, adding the U.S. central bank “must keep buying bonds that the market doesn’t want.”

That earlier statement was made prior to the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting on March 13, where policy-makers modestly upgraded their outlook on the U.S. economy.

That recent FOMC statement partly fueled the biggest weekly sell-off in Treasuries since last summer, which some analysts saw as the start of a prolonged bear market for bonds.

