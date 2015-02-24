Investors flag concerns about surging European junk bond market

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Major investors have written to their trade association to express concern about the European junk bond market, which has seen sales rocket over the last year as loose monetary policy has pushed yields down across the region.

More than 20 fund managers, including Fidelity, Legal & General and Schroders, asked the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) to update “best practice” guidelines that would help improve transparency and efficiency and help maintain the market’s recent growth.

The issues raised cover areas such as disclosure, covenants and voting rights.

Read the full letter here: link.reuters.com/cym24w

Sales of European high-yield bonds hit $21.1 billion in the year to Feb. 20, Thomson Reuters data shows, a 62 percent increase year-on-year. For all of 2014, issuance totalled $107 billion. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)