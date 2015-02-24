FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors flag concerns about surging European junk bond market
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Investors flag concerns about surging European junk bond market

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Major investors have written to their trade association to express concern about the European junk bond market, which has seen sales rocket over the last year as loose monetary policy has pushed yields down across the region.

More than 20 fund managers, including Fidelity, Legal & General and Schroders, asked the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) to update “best practice” guidelines that would help improve transparency and efficiency and help maintain the market’s recent growth.

The issues raised cover areas such as disclosure, covenants and voting rights.

Read the full letter here: link.reuters.com/cym24w

Sales of European high-yield bonds hit $21.1 billion in the year to Feb. 20, Thomson Reuters data shows, a 62 percent increase year-on-year. For all of 2014, issuance totalled $107 billion. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.