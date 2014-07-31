Third straight week of outflows from high-yield funds: Lipper

NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - US high-yield funds have seen a third consecutive week of outflows, Lipper reported on Thursday, with US$1.476bn being pulled out of the asset class.

For the three weeks ended 7/30, the total outflow is $5.536bn. Year-to-date the high-yield net inflow is US$1.147bn

Lipper said loan participation funds also saw an outflow for the latest reporting week of US$406.2m. Year-to-date outflow from loan funds is US$53.72m.

Meanwhile investment-grade funds saw an inflow of US$952.5m for the week ended 7/30. Year-to-date inflow for the asset class is $48.576bn. (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)