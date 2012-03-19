TREASURIES-Rebound after last week's price cuts draw buyers

* Last week's price cuts attract buyers * Fed purchases said to keep lid on long rates * Riskier assets on defensive after big gains By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose o n M onday as last week's retreat cut prices and raised yields enough to attract buyers. The selling that ensued last week when the Federal Reserve issued a statement that did not promise any immediate further monetary accommodation showed signs of petering out on Fr iday when bonds ended the day only modestly lower. On Monday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed 8/32, its yielding easing to 2.27 percent. Thirty-year bonds rose 14/32, their yields easing to 3.38 percent. In contrast, riskier assets were on the defensive. U.S. stock index futures slipped, hinting that equities could pull back from nearly four-year highs. "Last week, the Treasury market sold off and yields broke out of the ranges that they have been oscillating in since November," said Chris Bury, co-head of U.S. rates sales and trading at Jefferies & Co in New York. "The speed and severity of the selloff was surprising, but by the middle of the week, real money buyers were coming in against fast money sellers." Bury said his firm was constructive on Treasuries for the early part of this week because it expects the flows from real money buyers to continue. "The Fed will be in with five purchases," he said, referring to the Fed's "Operation Twist" purchases of long-dated securities. "Dovish speeches from New York Fed President (William) Dudley and (Fed) Chairman (Ben) Bernanke will draw even more buyers," Bury said. But sellers could return by the end of the week, he said. "With the spike in volatility last week and a package of $99 billion in two-, five-, and seven-year supply coming up next week, we expect that the concessions ahead of next week's supply will be larger than they have been in recent months," Bury said. Treasuries endured their worst sell-off in four months last week as expectations for stronger growth in the U.S. economy and reassuring stress-test results for most U.S. banks encouraged investors to dump low-yielding government bonds.