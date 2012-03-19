TREASURIES-Bonds trim losses after NAHB housing data

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier losses o n M onday after an index on home builder sentiment fell short of expectations, reducing optimism about a rebound in the housing market.

The National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo’s housing market index held steady at 28 points, its highest level since June 2007, but was below the 30 reading predicted by analysts recently polled by Reuters.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded down 7/32 in price for a yield of 2.32 percent, up 2.5 basis points from late Friday.