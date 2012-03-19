FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-Long-dated bond prices fall to session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices fell to session lows on Monday as Wall Street stocks extended early gains, stoking more selling in lower-risk government debt.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 climbed to trade less than 10 percent below its historic closing high set in October 2007 on investor optimism about the U.S. economy and Apple Inc’s announcement that it will restart paying a dividend.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 12/32 in price for a yield of 2.34 percent, up 4 basis points from late Friday.

The 10-year yield is within striking distance of 2.36 percent, the four-plus month intraday high set last Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

