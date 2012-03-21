TREASURIES-Bond prices climb amid bargain hunting

* Investors buying Treasuries after last week's price plunge * US Feb existing home sales unexpectedly fell * Fed buys $4.025 bln of longer-dated Treasuries By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected housing data helped to fuel a move to lower-risk assets and as investors took advantage of a recent rise in yields to do some bargain hunting. Treasuries prices plunged last week and yields solidly broke above ranges that had held for four-and-a-half months, as recent U.S. economic data has pointed to a recovery that is gaining steam, lowering expectations of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve. The recent price decline, which last week added over 25 basis points to benchmark yields, offered some investors a chance to buy lower risk U.S. government debt at prices they have not seen in months. "Just like everything, we overdo it. We overdo it sometimes on the upside and this time we overdid it on the downside," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed-income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle. "I'm not surprised to see some buying emerging, especially because the economic statistics at least in the housing sector, seem to be coming in on the softer side," Hurley said. The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales slipped 0.9 percent to an annual rate of 4.59 million units in February. Economists polled by Reuters had expected sales to rise to a 4.62 million-unit sales pace last month. But January's sales pace was revised up to 4.63 million units from the previously reported 4.57 million units. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 13/32 higher in price to yield 2.31 percent, down from 2.36 percent late Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds were 27/32 higher to yield 3.40 percent, down from 3.45 percent a day earlier. Market players also pointed to the Federal Reserve's buying of longer-dated Treasuries under its latest stimulus program, nicknamed "Operation Twist," as a factor propping up debt prices. The Fed on Wednesday bought $4.025 billion of Treasuries maturing April 2018 through February 2020 as part of Operation Twist. Despite Wednesday's dip in yields, some investors were looking for Treasures to eventually resume price declines. "People are starting to price out the end of Fed support," said William Larkin, fixed-income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts. "Over time, it is likely that as the economy recovers and we get stronger and stronger economic data, that yields will continue to rise."