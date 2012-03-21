FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds trade a point higher in price
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 6 years

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds trade a point higher in price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly traded a point higher in price on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected housing data helped to fuel a move to lower-risk assets and as investors took advantage of a recent gain in yields to do some bargain hunting.

Thirty-year bonds were last priced 31/32 higher in price to yield 3.39 percent, down from 3.45 percent late Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 14/32 higher in price to yield 2.31 percent, down from 2.36 percent late Tuesday.

