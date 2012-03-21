TREASURIES-Bargain hunters drive Treasuries rally

* Investors buying Treasuries after last week's price plunge * US Feb existing home sales unexpectedly fell * Fed buys $4.025 bln of longer-dated Treasuries By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected housing data helped fuel a move to lower-risk assets and investors took advantage of a recent rise in yields to do some bargain hunting. In a sign of strength for the rally, the 30-year Treasury yield briefly broke back below a technically significant level of 3.3851 percent, its 200-day moving average. It hit 3.3837 percent before returning to a level above the marker. Treasuries prices plunged last week and yields solidly broke above ranges that had held for four-and-a-half months, after data suggested the U.S. economic recovery was gaining steam. That lowered expectations of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve. The recent price decline, which last week added over 25 basis points to benchmark yields, offered some investors a chance to buy lower risk U.S. government debt at prices they have not seen in months. "Just like everything, we overdo it. We overdo it sometimes on the upside and this time we overdid it on the downside," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed-income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle. "I'm not surprised to see some buying emerging, especially because the economic statistics at least in the housing sector, seem to be coming in on the softer side," Hurley said. The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales slipped 0.9 percent to an annual rate of 4.59 million units in February. Economists polled by Reuters had expected sales to rise to a 4.62 million-unit sales pace last month. But January's sales pace was revised up to 4.63 million units from the previously reported 4.57 million units. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 16/32 higher in price to yield 2.30 percent, down from 2.36 percent late Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds were 1-1/32 higher to yield 3.39 percent, down from 3.45 percent a day earlier. Market players also pointed to the Federal Reserve's buying of longer-dated Treasuries under its latest stimulus program, nicknamed "Operation Twist," as a factor propping up debt prices. The Fed on Wednesday bought $4.025 billion of Treasuries maturing April 2018 through February 2020 as part of Operation Twist. Despite Wednesday's dip in yields, some investors were looking for Treasures to eventually resume price declines. Driving this outlook are comments like those from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kockerlakota who on Tuesday said the Fed may need to start moving away from its near-zero interest rate policy as soon as this year. "People are starting to price out the end of Fed support," said William Larkin, fixed-income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts. "Over time, it is likely that as the economy recovers and we get stronger and stronger economic data, that yields will continue to rise."