FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Price gains pared after weekly jobless claims data
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 6 years

TREASURIES-Price gains pared after weekly jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt pared early price gains on Thursday, and the 30-year bond briefly traded in negative territory after data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh four-year low last week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 3/32 higher in price to yield 2.29 percent, down from 2.3 percent late Wednesday. The notes had been trading 8/32 higher in price prior to the release of the data.

Thirty year bonds were trading unchanged in price to yield 3.39 percent. Bonds briefly traded 2/32 lower in price after the data. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.